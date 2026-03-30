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  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.

Discontinued

3000 seriesOn-ear headphones

TAH4105BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White
Your beats. Your style.
Feel like you've just stepped onto the dance floor. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and powerful bass. The cushioned headband keeps things comfortable and the matte colour designs let you make the music yours - in style.
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Your beats. Your style.

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Lightweight headband

  • Compact folding

Rich bass, clear sound

Relive all your best dance-floor moments over and over again. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favourite tracks.

Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.

Flat-fold design for easy storage

Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inwards for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

Technical specifications

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