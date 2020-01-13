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DVD player

TAEP200/12

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Enjoy it all — from DVD and USB

Your dream player with flawless, true-to-life picture quality and the ability to play virtually any disc! The Philips DVD player TAEP200 delivers your movies and music entertainment experience.

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Enjoy it all — from DVD and USB

  • USB 2.0

12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colours, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitations of the standard 10-bit DAC become particularly apparent when it is used with large screens and projectors.

Plays CD, (S) VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW

Plays CD, (S) VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW

Play virtually any disc you want - whether it be a CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW or DVD-RW. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on one device.

Screen Fit for optimal viewing every time

Screen Fit for optimal viewing every time

Whatever you're watching, on whatever TV, Screen Fit ensures that the picture fills the whole screen. Annoying black bars on the top and bottom are eliminated, without any tedious manual adjustments to make. Simply press the Screen Fit button, choose the format and enjoy your movie in full screen

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