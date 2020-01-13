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2000 seriesDVD player

TAEP200/12

Enjoy it all - from DVD & USB

Your dream player with flawless, true-to-life picture quality and the ability to play virtually any disc! The Philips DVD player TAEP200 delivers your movies and music entertainment experience.

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Enjoy it all - from DVD & USB

  • USB 2.0

USB Media Link for media playback from USB flash drives

USB Media Link for media playback from USB flash drives

The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. With USB Media Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW

Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW or DVD-RW. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on one device.

Screen Fit for optimal viewing every time

Screen Fit for optimal viewing every time

Whatever you’re watching, and on any TV, Screen Fit ensures that the picture fills the whole screen. Annoying black bars on the top and bottom are eliminated, without any tedious manual adjustments to make. Simply press the Screen Fit button, choose the format and enjoy your movie in full-screen

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