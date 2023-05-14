Discontinued
TAE5008WT/00
Here comes the bass.
Enjoy punchy bass for all of your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable fit, and the in-line remote makes it easy to navigate playlists. Perfect for when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favourite track!
Powerful bass
Lightweight, in-ear fit
3 button in-line remote
USB-C connector
What's life on the go without your favourite tracks? These headphones deliver big bold bass from powerful 10 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening from earbuds that fit just right.
Pay your playlists proper respect by listening to them the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones feature built-in DAC which enhances the quality of what you listen to. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.
An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber eartips create a perfect seal that you can wear for hours at a time. Enjoy all-day listening comfort.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.