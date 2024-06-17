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In-ear wired headphones

TAE2146WT/00

Dynamic bass

Powerful 10 mm drivers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.

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Play music and talk

Dynamic bass

  • USB-C plug

  • 10mm drivers

  • Close-back in-ear

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