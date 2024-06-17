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All series
In-ear wired headphones
TAE2146WT/00
Dynamic bass
Powerful 10 mm drivers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.
USB-C plug
10mm drivers
Close-back in-ear
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