Discontinued
TAA6606BK/00
Run safe, ride free
Press play on a new way to listen while you train! These bone-conducting wireless sports headphones leave you free to talk to fellow athletes-and retain complete awareness of your surroundings. Your runs and rides just got an upgrade.
Open-ear fit
Bone conduction
Lightweight and rugged
IP67 dust/water protection
With 9 hours play time from a single charge, these bone-conducting open-ear headphones are with you for the length of the race. A full charge takes 2 hours via USB-C. Need an extra boost? Just 15 minutes charging gives you an extra hour of play time.
Bone conduction technology transmits sound through the bones of your skull, leaving your ears completely open to your environment. You can enjoy your music and podcasts and still hear your feet hitting the trail. Or a car getting too close to your rear wheel.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.