Discontinued
SWA2105W/10
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner.
10 m
18 gauge
This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.
Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.
Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.