Discontinued
SW750M/05
Spotify in every room
Enjoy authentic sound conveniently with 4 audiophile drivers and Spotify Connect. Play Spotify on any speaker using the Spotify app as a remote, expand your system wirelessly to any room and hit play to start where you left off.
Spotify Connect
Multiroom
Just hit "PLAY"
Multiroom speakers let you play songs in one room, or in many at the same time, so your music can either follow you around the house or stay where you want it. Each person can play to any selected speaker, and when additional speakers are purchased they can be added to the system wirelessly and easily.
Equipped with 4 audiophile-grade drivers, this speaker creates powerful room-filling sound while its two bass ports expand low frequency bass, creating a truly immersive and dynamic sound. Enjoy powerful sound in a compact size.
Handy control buttons (Play / Pause, Volume Up / Down, Previous / Next) give you access to the controls you need, without fiddling with an app. Once an album, playlist or station has been selected, skipping tracks, repeating, or pausing the music is a button press away.
Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.