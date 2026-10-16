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Spotify multiroom speaker
Discontinued
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SW700M/05
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Quick start guide
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All (4)
Which Spotify features does my Philips Spotify speaker support?
Are there any known compatibility issues with the Philips Multiroom Speakers?
What kind of Wi-Fi security does Philips Spotify speaker support?
How to setup my Philips speaker with a dual-band router?
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