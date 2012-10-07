Discontinued
SHQ4200/10
Tuned for Sports
The featherweight SHQ4200 is crafted from ultra light, flexible and sweat-resistant rubber, ensuring such a perfect fit that you won’t want to take it off after your workout. Plus, superb deep bass sound keeps you motivated - always.
ActionFit
Orange & Grey
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.
Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.