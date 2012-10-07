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Discontinued

Sports neck band headphones

SHQ4200/10

Tuned for Sports

The featherweight SHQ4200 is crafted from ultra light, flexible and sweat-resistant rubber, ensuring such a perfect fit that you won’t want to take it off after your workout. Plus, superb deep bass sound keeps you motivated - always.

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Lightweight and flexible for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange & Grey

8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.

Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

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