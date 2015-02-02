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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones with mic

SHQ3305WS/00

Available in

White
White
White
White

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3305 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back

  • Earhook

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

7.1-g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

7.1-g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 7.1 g, these ActionFit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

Adjustable ear hook for personalised fit

Adjustable ear hook for personalised fit

An adjustable ear hook ensures that the ActionFit SHQ3300 headphones fit your ears perfectly. Just put the headphones on and slide the adjustable hook up or down for a snug fit. Whatever your workout or terrain, your headphones will stay on comfortably.

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