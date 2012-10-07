Discontinued
SHQ2200/10
Tuned for Sports
With its unique, patented adjustable ear hook, the SHQ2200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing your motivation. These headphones stay in, no matter what - with great sound to keep you going.
ActionFit
Orange & Grey
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!