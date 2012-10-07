ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

ActionFitSports in ear headphones

SHQ2200/10

Tuned for Sports

With its unique, patented adjustable ear hook, the SHQ2200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing your motivation. These headphones stay in, no matter what - with great sound to keep you going.

See all benefits

With adjustable earhook for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange & Grey

8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

Reflective stopper in the cable

Reflective stopper in the cable

Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.