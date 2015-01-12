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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones with mic

SHQ1305WS/27

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1305 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.

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Secure fit and ultra lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/open-back

  • Earbud

Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

Sporty carrying pouch for easy storage

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