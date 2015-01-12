Discontinued
SHQ1305WS/27
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1305 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.
8.6mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.
These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.