ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph

Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones with mic

SHQ1305WS/00

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1305 headphones. Sweat-proof and rain-proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high-performance drivers and a C-shaped stability lock.

See all benefits

Secure fit and ultra lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6-mm drivers/open-back

  • Ear bud

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

5.7-g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

5.7-g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 5.7 g, these ActionFit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.