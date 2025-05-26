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  • The Freddie
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RetroIndoor over-ear headphones

SHP9500CY/00

The Freddie

Ooh, they’re your best friend! Give the music you love the sound it deserves with these classic-looking, open-back wired headphones. Built for home listening, they boast audiophile-grade tuning, groovy retro style, and modern comfort.

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The Freddie

  • Retro design, sparkling soun

  • Wired open-back headphones

  • Angled 50 mm drivers

  • Comfy for long listening

Looks from back then, sound from now

Looks from back then, sound from now

Leather trousers, your best shirt, and the retro 70s look of these over-ear headphones! Whether you’re rocking out to vinyl from back in the day or streaming the latest single drop, it’s time to kick back and get into the warm, authentic sound.

Open-back, over-ear headphones. Get closer to your music

Open-back, over-ear headphones. Get closer to your music

The open-back design lets you feel the soul of your music. With no enclosure trapping the sound, you’ll be treated to an immersive, spacious performance that separates voices and instruments so you can enjoy the full impact of every note. It’s like being in the studio with your favorite band.

Angled 50 mm neodymium drivers. Authentic hi-fi sound

Angled 50 mm neodymium drivers. Authentic hi-fi sound

The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear so you hear every frequency with optimal accuracy. You get sparkling highs, controlled lows, and a midrange that’s lush and natural. Perfect for any music you care to throw at them.

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