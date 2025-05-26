SHP9500CY/00
The Freddie
Ooh, they’re your best friend! Give the music you love the sound it deserves with these classic-looking, open-back wired headphones. Built for home listening, they boast audiophile-grade tuning, groovy retro style, and modern comfort.
Retro design, sparkling soun
Wired open-back headphones
Angled 50 mm drivers
Comfy for long listening
Leather trousers, your best shirt, and the retro 70s look of these over-ear headphones! Whether you’re rocking out to vinyl from back in the day or streaming the latest single drop, it’s time to kick back and get into the warm, authentic sound.
The open-back design lets you feel the soul of your music. With no enclosure trapping the sound, you’ll be treated to an immersive, spacious performance that separates voices and instruments so you can enjoy the full impact of every note. It’s like being in the studio with your favorite band.
The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear so you hear every frequency with optimal accuracy. You get sparkling highs, controlled lows, and a midrange that’s lush and natural. Perfect for any music you care to throw at them.