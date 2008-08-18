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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP2000/00

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening

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For music, PC, TV

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

  • 40mm drivers/open-back

  • Over-ear

The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

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