Discontinued
SHP2000/00
Superb comfort and fully adjustable
Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening
40mm drivers/open-back
Over-ear
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.