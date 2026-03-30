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  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3075BL/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package, these headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
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Feel it. BASS+

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

32 mm speaker drivers

32 mm speaker drivers

BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

Designed for optimal fit

Designed for optimal fit

Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swivelling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

Big, bold bass you can feel

Big, bold bass you can feel

This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

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