Discontinued
SHL3075BL/00
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swivelling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.
This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.