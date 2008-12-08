Discontinued
SHK1030/00
Designed for kids
For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones are tailored for growing kids. This means a perfect, comfy fit, with the volume always specially tuned to a limit of 85 dB for safe enjoyment.
On-ear
Blue and Green
The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any child's head comfortably and grow alongside them.
Kids' Headphones let you rest assured that their volume levels are safe for your child. The volume is tuned to a maximum limit of 85 dB for safe enjoyment.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and pure balanced sound quality.