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Discontinued

Kids' headphones

SHK1030/00

Designed for kids

For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones are tailored for growing kids. This means a perfect, comfy fit, with the volume always specially tuned to a limit of 85 dB for safe enjoyment.

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Tailor-sized for kids, Maximum volume limited

Designed for kids

  • On-ear

  • Blue and Green

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any child's head comfortably and grow alongside them.

Maximum volume limited to 85 dB for safe music enjoyment

Kids' Headphones let you rest assured that their volume levels are safe for your child. The volume is tuned to a maximum limit of 85 dB for safe enjoyment.

32-mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

32-mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and pure balanced sound quality.

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