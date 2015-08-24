Discontinued
SHE3205PP/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.
14.2mm drivers/ open-back
Earbud
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.