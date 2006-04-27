Discontinued
SHC8585/00
Your personal home cinema
We hear in three dimensions, so these headphones reproduce a sensational three-dimensional sound field for the most involving way to enjoy music and home cinema.
SRS WOW surround sound
Charging dock
The durable and soft materials used for the ear cushions and headband cushion of these Philips headphones ensure comfortable prolonged use.
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
The ergonomic three-dimensional ear cushion shape evenly distributes the load for a better and more comfortable fit.