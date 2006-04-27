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  • Single product shot
  • Front-top-right product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Wireless home cinema headphones

SHC8585/00

Your personal home cinema

We hear in three dimensions, so these headphones reproduce a sensational three-dimensional sound field for the most involving way to enjoy music and home cinema.

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Totally immersive wireless surround sound

Your personal home cinema

  • SRS WOW surround sound

  • Charging dock

Soft ear and headband cushions ensure comfort in use

Soft ear and headband cushions ensure comfort in use

The durable and soft materials used for the ear cushions and headband cushion of these Philips headphones ensure comfortable prolonged use.

3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

Pre-formed ear cushions ensure a comfortable fit

The ergonomic three-dimensional ear cushion shape evenly distributes the load for a better and more comfortable fit.

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