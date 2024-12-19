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Headphones
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Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone
Discontinued
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SHC5200/10
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User manual
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Why do my Philips rechargeable batteries last so short time?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Constant noise on the background on Philips headphones
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