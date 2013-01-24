Home
Wireless Headphone

SHC2000/55
  • IR wireless IR wireless IR wireless
    These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.

    These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.

      IR wireless

      For TV

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

      Self-adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

      The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

      High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

      Using very high frequency modulation (RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp, clear reception.

      ALC helps prevent audible distortion of input signals

      This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.

      IR wireless transmission provides freedom of movement

      IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.

      Reduces costs by using rechargeable batteries

      The headphone set incorporates facilities for recharging the batteries.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        18 - 20,000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        108 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Effective range
        7 m
        Channel separation
        > 30 dB
        Carrier frequency range
        2.3 MHz (L) - 2.8 MHz (R)
        Modulation
        FM

      • Convenience

        Operating time
        +/- 15 hours

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
        Power supply transmitter
        AC/DC adapter 12 V/200 mA

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        4.505  kg
        Height
        21.6  cm
        Length
        38.3  cm
        Net weight
        3.042  kg
        Tare weight
        1.463  kg
        Width
        27.3  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95775 5
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        11.28  kg
        Height
        51.3  cm
        Length
        44.2  cm
        Net weight
        6.084  kg
        Tare weight
        5.196  kg
        Width
        32.7  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95776 2
        Number of consumer packages
        12

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        9.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.68  kg
        Height
        22  cm
        Net weight
        0.507  kg
        Tare weight
        0.173  kg
        Width
        20  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95774 8
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

