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  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC2000/30

IR wireless

These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.

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For TV

IR wireless

  • Adjustable fit

  • Infrared transmission

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

Self-adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

Using very high frequency modulation (RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp, clear reception.

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