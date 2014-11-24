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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

SD700Y/93

Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via Bluetooth, USB, MicroSD card and audio-in connectivity. The speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.

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Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

  • Yellow

  • USB

Clear and bright LED display

Easy playback from USB/MicroSD Card

Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

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