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Baby monitors & thermometers
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Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Discontinued
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SCH550/20
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User manual
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (2)
Is the Philips Avent thermometer safe for my baby?
My Philips Avent Bath and Room thermometer shows 'H'
My Philips Avent bath thermometer does not show readings.
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