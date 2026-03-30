Discontinued
SCH550/20
Blue flower
The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5°C and 38°C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burnt! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.
The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.