ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Accurate temperature
  • Accurate temperature
  • Accurate temperature
  • Accurate temperature
  • Accurate temperature
  • Accurate temperature

Discontinued

Philips AventBaby Bath and Room Thermometer

SCH550/20

Accurate temperature
The Philips Avent Digital Bath and Bedroom Thermometer doubles as a convenient way to monitor the temperature both in your baby's room and bath. It has also been designed and tested as a safe, fun bath toy.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

The baby thermometer floats in water

Accurate temperature

  • Blue flower

Accurate temperature readings for bath or bedroom

The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5°C and 38°C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burnt! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.

Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

Floats in water

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 