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Bottle warmers & sterilisers
All series
Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Discontinued
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User manual
Quick start guide
All (10)
Is the packaging recyclable?
How much water should I use for my Philips Avent steriliser?
Where can I best use the sterilizer?
How much time should I allow between two steaming sessions?
How many bottles will fit in my Philips Avent Electric steam steriliser?
Why is there a strange smell when I unpack my sterilizer?
My Philips Avent steriliser has an unpleasant smell when in use
Some water remains in the bottles after sterilizing. Is this normal?
My Avent steriliser's heating plate shows white/brown spots
My Philips Avent steriliser stopped working
The Philips Avent steriliser indicator light does not light up
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