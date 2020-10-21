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Toddler sippy cups
All series
Philips Avent Grown Up Cup
Discontinued
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SCF782/00
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User manual
All (9)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I prepare infant formula using this cup?
Can I sterilise my Philips Avent products?
Can I use this product in the microwave?
Can fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks go in the cup?
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