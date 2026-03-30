Discontinued
SCF782/00
260 ml
260 ml/9 oz
9m+
This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.
The design of this spoutless cup allows teeth to grow healthily.
This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child's lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won't have to worry about spills or messes.
Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021.
77% of surveyed paediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)
72% of surveyed paediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology (independent online research, USA, April 2016)