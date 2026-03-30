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  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
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  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
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  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking

Discontinued

Philips AventGrown Up Cup

SCF782/00

Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
Make it easy for your toddler to transition from sippy cups to open-cup drinking, without the mess! The lip-activated technology means liquid only flows from the cup when the child's lip is pressed against the rim.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

The ideal transition cup for growing toddlers

Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking

  • 260 ml

  • 260 ml/9 oz

  • 9m+

Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.

Allows healthy oral development*

Allows healthy oral development*

The design of this spoutless cup allows teeth to grow healthily.

Lip-activated technology

Lip-activated technology

This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child's lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won't have to worry about spills or messes.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021. 

  1. 77% of surveyed paediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)

  2. 72% of surveyed paediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology (independent online research, USA, April 2016)