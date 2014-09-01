Discontinued
SCF753/10
Sip, no drip
The Philips Avent new BPA-free sippy cup features a patent-pending valve that prevents spills. The soft non-slip handles ensure easy grip for little hands and the hard spout is bite resistant. Easy for your child, convenient for you.
Sip no drip
9 oz/260 ml
12 m+
Hard spout
.
The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their heads back too much.
This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA-free material.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.