Discontinued
SCF751/10
Sip, no drip
The new Philips Avent BPA-free sippy cup features a patent-pending valve that guarantees no spills. The soft spout and handles ensure easy drinking for your toddler. It's easy for your child, convenient for you.
Sip no drip
7 oz/200 ml
6m+
.
The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their heads back too much.
This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA-free material.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.