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Discontinued

Philips AventSpout Cup

SCF751/10

Sip, no drip

The new Philips Avent BPA-free sippy cup features a patent-pending valve that guarantees no spills. The soft spout and handles ensure easy drinking for your toddler. It's easy for your child, convenient for you.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Easy transition from bottle to cup

Sip, no drip

  • Sip no drip

  • 7 oz/200 ml

  • 6m+

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

.

Angled spout mitigates head tilting

Angled spout mitigates head tilting

The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their heads back too much.

This cup is made from BPA-free material

This cup is made from BPA-free material

This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA-free material.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 