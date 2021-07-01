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Toddler sippy cups
All series
Philips Avent Insulated Cup
Discontinued
Support
SCF670/01
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User manual
All (4)
Do the Philips insulated cups contain phthalates?
What are the Insulated cups made of?
Is this product dishwasher safe?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
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