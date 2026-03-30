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  • Keeps drinks fresh for longer
  • Keeps drinks fresh for longer

Discontinued

Philips AventInsulated Cup

SCF670/01

Keeps drinks fresh for longer
The Philips Avent Insulated Cup is ideal for out and about. This stylish animal themed cup keeps drinks fresh for longer. Includes a bite resistant spout and a non-spill valve.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Non-spill bite resistant spout

Keeps drinks fresh for longer

  • 260 ml

  • 12 m+

Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

This stylish cup helps keep your toddler’s drink fresh for longer when out and about

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

Faster flow and bite resistant spout

Faster flow and bite resistant spout

Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021. 

  1. Not interchangeable with other Philips Avent Toddler Cups