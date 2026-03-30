Discontinued
SCF670/01
260 ml
12 m+
This stylish cup helps keep your toddler’s drink fresh for longer when out and about
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers
Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021.
Not interchangeable with other Philips Avent Toddler Cups