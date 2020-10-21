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Philips Avent Natural baby bottle
Discontinued
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Product (1)
Is this product recyclable?
Do the Philips Avent trainer handles fit all bottles and cups?
Which scale to use on my Philips Avent feeding bottles?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Avent Natural Bottles do not fit my Philips steriliser
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