Discontinued
SCF621/17
1 Bottle
9 oz/260 ml
Slow flow teat
1m+
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise using the Natural bottles with Natural feeding teats only.
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2 oz/60 ml, 4 oz/125 ml, 9 oz/260 ml and 11 oz/330 ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011