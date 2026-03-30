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  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural baby bottle

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The natural way to bottle feed
Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
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ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Avent teat with petal design

The natural way to bottle feed

  • 1 Bottle

  • 9 oz/260 ml

  • Slow flow teat

  • 1m+

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise using the Natural bottles with Natural feeding teats only.

Available in different sizes

The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2 oz/60 ml, 4 oz/125 ml, 9 oz/260 ml and 11 oz/330 ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011