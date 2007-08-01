ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph

Discontinued

Philips AventToddler Cup

SCF604/11

Hygiene on the go

This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to a belt or buggy.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Non-spill, faster flow

Hygiene on the go

  • 340 ml

  • 18m+ sport spout

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

Faster flow and bite resistant spout

Faster flow and bite resistant spout

Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers

Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance, keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 