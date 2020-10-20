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Toddler sippy cups
All series
Philips Avent Toddler Cup
Discontinued
Support
SCF600/11
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User manual
Quick start guide
All (8)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilise my Philips Avent products?
Can fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks go in the cup?
Is this product dishwasher safe?
What material are the cups made of?
My Philips Avent cup is leaking
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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