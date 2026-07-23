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Philips Avent Double Electric Breast PumpNatural Care Hands-free Wearable

SCF495/11

Free your hands. Free your time.

Your baby and time are precious. Free your hands with the Philips Avent Natural Care Hands-free Wearable Breast Pump. Designed to mimic your baby's drinking rhythm, it delivers hospital-strength performance in a discreet, spill-proof design

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Mimics your baby's drinking rhythm

Free your hands. Free your time.

  • Hospital-strength pump mimics baby's drinking rhythm

  • Transparent cups with inner light

  • Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

  • Fits 99% of all mums

  • Unique SkinSense Shield

The freedom to pump anywhere

The freedom to pump anywhere

Our first wearable breast pump brings hospital-strength performance into a light-weight form that sits comfortably in your bra. Wherever you go, it can too. On the sofa, at your desk or while you take a walk around the block. Your time. Your call.

Hospital-strength performance, wearable form

Hospital-strength performance, wearable form

Unlike other wearable pumps, there's no need to choose between freedom and efficiency. Our motor has hospital-strength performance that's more like a traditional pump—with the added bonus of being wearable. Rechargeable batteries make it easy to keep pumping discreetly anywhere.

Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

Our first wearable pump mimics a baby's natural drinking rhythm, making it up to 2 × faster than most other wearable pumps**. After all, babies know best how to drink from the breast! That's why we designed it with the goal of supporting you to get the best milk output, while helping you save precious time.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Effectiveness is related to the technical performance of the product.

  2. Refers to frequency of pump suction.