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Bottle warmers & sterilisers
All series
Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Discontinued
Support
SCF284/01
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Important Information Manual
Eco passport - English (US)
All (15)
Why is the sterilizing process so short?
Can I stop the sterilisation process of my Philips Avent steriliser?
My Avent electric steam steriliser shows an orange light
Is the packaging recyclable?
How much water should I use for my Philips Avent steriliser?
Philips AventSteriliser lid with grip
AventSteriliser tongs
AventDishwasher basket
Why does the sterilizing process take longer than usual?
Why is there a strange smell when I unpack my sterilizer?
My Philips Avent steriliser has an unpleasant smell when in use
Some water remains in the bottles after sterilizing. Is this normal?
My Philips Avent steriliser stopped working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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