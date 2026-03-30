Discontinued
SCF284/01
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Sterilises in 6 minutes
Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
Adjustable 3-in-1 design
The steriliser's unique modular design makes it quick and easy to fit and organise your bottles and accessories. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.
The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
Holds up to six 330 ml / 11 oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilised at once.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.