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  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation
  • Convenient and effective sterilisation

Discontinued

Philips Avent3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

SCF284/01

Convenient and effective sterilisation
With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser takes up the least amount of kitchen space, yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilise, whether it's a few small items or a full load.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Flexible, easy loading

Convenient and effective sterilisation

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Sterilises in 6 minutes

  • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles

  • Adjustable 3-in-1 design

3-in-1 modular steriliser design

3-in-1 modular steriliser design

The steriliser's unique modular design makes it quick and easy to fit and organise your bottles and accessories. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.

Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

Spacious design

Spacious design

Holds up to six 330 ml / 11 oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilised at once.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 