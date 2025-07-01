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Philips Avent SoothieSoothie

SCF099/27

Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face

Soft and flexible, Philips Avent Soothie Heart soothers won't bump into baby's nose. One-piece design in medical-grade silicone with a reusable case made from 90% plant-based materials.*

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Flexible medical-grade silicone soother

Comfortably fits the natural curves of your baby's face

  • One-piece silicone design

  • BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

  • 0–6m

Follows the curves of the face for baby's comfort

Follows the curves of the face for baby's comfort

The special heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby's face to provide maximum comfort without bumping into their tiny nose.

One-piece design made from 100% medical-grade silicone

One-piece design made from 100% medical-grade silicone

Durable one-piece design is made entirely from flexible medical-grade silicone. Our team of experts specially created it for newborns from 0-6 months.

Symmetrical, round teat

Symmetrical, round teat

Soothie features a symmetrical, round teat, designed to fit the anatomy of baby's mouth and to help reduce pressure between the tongue and mouth. Philips Avent Soothie is independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Mass balance approach.

  2. All of our Soothies have the same teat and one-piece design, and come with a variety of shield shapes, including those distributed in US hospitals.

  3. Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.

  4. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.