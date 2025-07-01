ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin

Philips Avent Pacifierultra soft Nighttime

SCF094/05

Extra gentle for sensitive skin

Premium care for sensitive skin with flexible shield. 9 of 10 parents agree: baby has no skin irritation after starting to use ultra soft soother.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who cares for baby. Now 80% plant-based.*

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy to find in the dark

Extra gentle for sensitive skin

  • Glow-in-the-dark cap

  • BPA-Free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 18 m+ with extra-firm teat

Soft, flexible shield reduces irritation**

Soft, flexible shield reduces irritation**

Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimises pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Extra-firm teat for healthy teething

Extra-firm teat for healthy teething

Our soothers are designed to facilitate natural tongue positioning, which is important for healthy speech development as your baby grows. Extra-firm, to comfort baby during teething days. Our textured silicone teat is designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone teat (mass balance approach)

  2. 87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201)

  3. Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers

  4. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use