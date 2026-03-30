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  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
  • Ideal for Gentle Drinkers

Philips Avent Baby BottlesNatural Baby bottle

SCF039/17

Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
Includes a First flow teat. The small container helps ensure the appropriate amount for baby's smaller tummy. The bottles are designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy. Works with all Natural line teats.
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ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Ideal for gentle drinkers

Ideal for Gentle Drinkers

  • 60 ml (2 oz)

  • 0 m+

Designed to reduce colic

Designed to reduce colic

The teat is designed to reduce feeding issues by venting air away from your baby's tummy.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Our flexible spiral design combined with the comfort petals allow for natural movement while your baby feeds.

Soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

Soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.