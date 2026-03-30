SCF039/17
60 ml (2 oz)
0 m+
The teat is designed to reduce feeding issues by venting air away from your baby's tummy.
Our flexible spiral design combined with the comfort petals allow for natural movement while your baby feeds.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.