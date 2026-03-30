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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural baby bottle

SCF033/37

Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our Natural bottle with an ultra-soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch-on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
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ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 3 Bottles

  • 9 oz/260 ml

  • Slow-flow teat

  • 1m+

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.