SCD863/26
4.5" high resolution screen
HD camera
DEKRA certified cybersecurity
Connection without Internet
Make the most of your baby's nap time knowing you can take a sneak peek in vivid detail any time. The 4.5" crystal-clear screen also helps you feel close and connected.
In low light, our HD camera automatically switches to night vision so you can always see your little one clearly. Want to see that sleepy smile? Use the 4 x zoom.
Our monitor is DEKRA-certified, meaning that it meets the world's highest security standards so moments with your little one are entirely safe and private.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.