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Discontinued

Speaker Dock

SBD7000/10

Rock n roll

Enjoy music and movies on your iPhone with the SBD7000. Simply rotate the dock to watch video and the speakers simultaneously switch for optimum stereo sound. Mobile phone shielding technology gives static free sound.

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Rolling speaker dock for iPhone

Rock n roll

AC adapter lets you power up at home.

Power your speakers with an AC adapter to enjoy music at home

Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

The Class 'D' Digital Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, the Class 'D' Digital Amplifier has over 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

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