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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000Wet and dry electric shaver

S9031/26

1 award

Perfection in every pass

The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour-detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

Perfection in every pass

  • V-Track Precision Blades

  • 8 direction ContourDetect Heads

  • SmartClean System

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, even flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Cuts up to 20% more hair – versus SensoTouch