New
S791/06
Lift & Cut Technology
Dual SteelPrecision blades
4D Flex Heads
Powerful magnetic motor
Our patented Lift & Cut Technology lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm for skin-level closeness. Precision at its best.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 4,000,000 cutting motions per minute, they ensure a fast shave any time, anywhere.
Designed to minimise skin irritation, the 4D Flex Heads flex and float in four directions for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, ensuring a comfortable shave.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
with a daily shave of 2.5 min