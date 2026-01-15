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Philips Shaver 500 Series Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

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Philips Shaver 500 SeriesWet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

S595/05

Philips Shaver 500 Series Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 141.9 kB
  • 15 January 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 2.2 MB
  • 6 May 2026

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