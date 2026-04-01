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Philips Shaver 500 SeriesWet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

S591/05

2 awards

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The Philips 500 series with its compact design is made to give you a close shave, even on the go. With our portable shaver, you will look and feel at your best any time, anywhere.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

even on the go

Close shave

  • SteelPrecision Blades

  • Lift & Cut Technology

  • 3D Floating Heads

  • Compact design

Close shave, even on the go

Close shave, even on the go

Our unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root without cutting skin for a close shave.

Efficiency in all directions

Efficiency in all directions

Our 360° rotating SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 3,000,000 cutting motions per minute, they ensure a fast shave any time, anywhere.

Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

Designed to minimise skin irritation, the 3D Floating Heads float in three directions for ideal skin contact, ensuring a comfortable shave.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image PBTAWARD139
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  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 