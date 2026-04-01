New
S591/05
SteelPrecision Blades
Lift & Cut Technology
3D Floating Heads
Compact design
Our unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root without cutting skin for a close shave.
Our 360° rotating SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 3,000,000 cutting motions per minute, they ensure a fast shave any time, anywhere.
Designed to minimise skin irritation, the 3D Floating Heads float in three directions for ideal skin contact, ensuring a comfortable shave.
Awards
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.